Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

KEP stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 205.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

