Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

