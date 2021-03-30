Koch Industries Inc. Invests $39.12 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,120,000. Ladder Capital makes up approximately 13.8% of Koch Industries Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 10,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

