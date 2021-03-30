Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Upgraded to Buy by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

GUD stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

