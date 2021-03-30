Kleros Price Reaches $0.0919 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.