Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.76 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.39, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

