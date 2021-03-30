Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 7,696 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $364.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.25 and its 200 day moving average is $386.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

