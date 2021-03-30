Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after buying an additional 593,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 130,534 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

