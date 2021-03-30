Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.07 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $232.96. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

