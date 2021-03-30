Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 9,912 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,255,939. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

