Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $16,416,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $12,468,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EOG Resources by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,518,000 after purchasing an additional 995,216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

