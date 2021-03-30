Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 335.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.