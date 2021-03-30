Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KDOZF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -0.72. Kidoz has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

