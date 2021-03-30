KeyCorp Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $55.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

