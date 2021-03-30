Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €590.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €590.00 ($694.12) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

EPA:KER opened at €574.10 ($675.41) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €557.93 and a 200 day moving average of €569.28.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

