Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

