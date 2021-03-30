KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

