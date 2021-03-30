KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at DA Davidson

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

KBR stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

