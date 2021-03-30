Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.78

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $738.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.