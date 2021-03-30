Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha Sells 2,000 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00.

Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.44, for a total value of C$138,880.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00.

CCL.B stock opened at C$70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.09. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$38.30 and a twelve month high of C$71.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.63.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

