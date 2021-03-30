Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 7.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.51. 181,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,059,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

