Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 7.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.51. 181,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,059,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
