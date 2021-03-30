JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

