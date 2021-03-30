JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.