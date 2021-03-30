JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YY traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,712. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

