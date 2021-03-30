JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.60 ($63.06).

Shares of ETR JST opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.07 million and a P/E ratio of 178.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a 12-month high of €53.80 ($63.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.05.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

