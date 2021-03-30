JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,203,512 shares of company stock valued at $84,918,834 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.