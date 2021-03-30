JBF Capital Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

