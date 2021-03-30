Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 89,963 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.74% of Watts Water Technologies worth $30,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

