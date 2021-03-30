Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 763,554 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,945,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.