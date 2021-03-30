Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $31,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

