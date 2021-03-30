Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $28.60 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

