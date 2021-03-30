Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.99 and a one year high of $59.53.

