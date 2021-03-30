Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,297 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

