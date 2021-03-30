Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPME. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 143,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. 10,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

