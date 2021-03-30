Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 360,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $2,857,000.

NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,518. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

