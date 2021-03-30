Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 41,881 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 245.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 7,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,312. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

