Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.28. 160,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

