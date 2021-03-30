J Sainsbury plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for J Sainsbury in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

