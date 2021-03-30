ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.21

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.21 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.41). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 3,013,092 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424.21.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

