iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in iStar were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE STAR opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.