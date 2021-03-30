Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 6th (NASDAQ:ISLEU)

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 6th. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

