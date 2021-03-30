iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 321.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

