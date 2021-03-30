iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 306.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,380 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

