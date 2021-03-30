iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $255.41 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.04.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

