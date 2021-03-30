iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

