iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

