iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,030 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,083,000 after buying an additional 351,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,814,000.

EWQ opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

