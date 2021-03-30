iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

