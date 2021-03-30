Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

