ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IACA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,203. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,726,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

